Immutep Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C



Initiation of integrated Phase II/III AIPAC-003 trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti) and paclitaxel in HER2-neg/low metastatic breast cancer and triple-negative breast cancer

Positive final data reported from patients with 2nd line non-small cell lung cancer refractory to anti-PD- (L)1 therapies, including Overall Survival rate of 39% at 21 months

Randomised TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial has reached 75% enrolmentsubsequent to quarter end and top line results anticipated in H2 of CY2023

Expansion of INSIGHT-003 evaluating triple combination of efti, pembrolizumab and chemotherapy post encouraging initial safety and efficacy in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer

Solid cash position of $55.2 million, with cash runway to the end of FY2024 (June 2024)

Since period end Lis Boyce appointed as Non-Executive Director and Florian D. Vogl, M.D., Ph.D., appointed Chief Medical Officer

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 27 April 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (efti) and IMP761 for the quarter ended 31 March 2023 (Q3 FY23).



