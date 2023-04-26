View All Immutep News

Immutep appoints Dr Florian Vogl as Chief Medical Officer



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 26 April 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces that Florian D. Vogl, M.D., Ph.D., MSc, has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) with effect from 1 May 2023.



Dr. Vogl brings to Immutep over a decade of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry with extensive clinical development expertise in the field of oncology. Most recently, he was CMO of Cellestia Biotech where he focused on delivering new treatments to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders that had limited therapeutic options. Prior to Cellestia, Dr. Vogl held senior management roles in Europe and the United States, including Head of Clinical Development Europe at Rainier Therapeutics, Senior Global Medical Leader, Oncology Development at Novartis, and as Early Development Leader, Oncology Pipeline at Amgen.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document