View All Immutep News

Immutep - Initiation of Phase 2 Trial for Efti in Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Soft tissue sarcoma, an orphan disease, represents a high unmet medical need with a poor prognosis

First time efti will be studied in neoadjuvant, non-metastatic cancer setting

Novel triple combination of efti with radiotherapy and anti-PD-1 therapy has potential to generate a robust anti-tumour immune response

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 17 April 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces the initiation of an open-label Phase II trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti), a soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist, in combination with pembrolizumab and radiotherapy in up to 40 soft tissue sarcoma (STS) patients in the neoadjuvant (prior to surgery) setting.



The investigator-initiated study (EFTISARC-NEO) will be primarily funded by the Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology with an approved grant from the Polish government awarded by the Polish Medical Research Agency program. Immutep will provide efti at no cost as well as technical support. The trial will be led by Co-Principal Investigators, Katarzyna Kozak, M.D., Ph.D., and Pawel Sobczuk, M.D., Ph.D., medical oncologists at the Department of Soft Tissue/Bone Sarcoma and Melanoma at the Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document