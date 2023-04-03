View All Immutep News

Immutep - Positive Final Data in 2nd Line Metastatic NSCLC Patients



-- Efti plus pembrolizumab achieved mOS of 9.9 months and a 39% OS rate at 21 months, which compare favourably to typical 6-9 months mOS and a 10-15% OS rate for standard-of-care chemotherapy

-- 83% of patients studied for Tumour Growth Kinetics showed deceleration of tumour growth or shrinkage of tumours, previously increasing under PD-(L)1 monotherapy or in combination with chemotherapy

-- ORR of 8.3%, DCR of 33.3%, and 6-month PFS rate of 25% in all-comer PD-L1 patient population, with most of these PD-X refractory patients (75%) having negative or low PD-L1 expression

-- ORR of 33.3%, 6-month PFS of 50%, and mOS not yet reached for patients with high PD-L1 expression

-- Combination of efti plus pembrolizumab well tolerated in this difficult-to-treat patient population without any new safety signals



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 31 March 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapiesfor cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces positive final data from Part B of the TACTI-002 Phase II trial in 2 nd line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients refractory to anti-PD-(L)1 therapy via a Mini Oral presentation at ESMO’s European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2023.



The presentation by Margarita Majem, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Medical Oncology, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, titled “Final data from a phase II study (TACTI-002) of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) & pembrolizumab 2nd line metastatic NSCLC patients resistant to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors” discusses how eftilagimod alpha, a soluble LAG-3 protein, targets a subset of MHC class II molecules found on antigenpresenting cells (e.g., dendritic cells, monocytes) to mediate their activation and subsequent CD8+ T cell activation/proliferation. This unique stimulation of antigen-presenting cells (APC) leads to a broad antitumour immune response, and the addition of efti to pembrolizumab may help refractory 2nd line NSCLC patients that have few therapeutic options by reverting their anti-PD-(L)1 resistance.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



