Immutep - Expansion of INSIGHT-003 trial for Efti in 1st Line NSCLC

30 Mar 2023 10:22 AM

  • Expanding INSIGHT-003 trial evaluating efti with standard-of-care combination of anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy to 50 patients
  • Expansion based on safety and strong initial efficacy results
  • Data updates expected throughout CY2023 and cost-efficient approach through investigator-initiated trial will further inform options related to 1L NSCLC development
  • Clinical data to date shows efti uniquely positioned to address entire NSCLC patient population through both chemo-free IO-IO and IO-IO-chemo triple combinations

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 30 March 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announcesit has signed an agreement to expand the INSIGHT-003 trial evaluating the combination of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), a soluble LAG-3 protein and first-in-class MHC class II agonist, in conjunction with standard-of-care combination of anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy in 1st line nonsmall cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC). 

