Immutep - Abstract accepted for ESMO's European Lung Cancer Congress

23 Mar 2023 11:43 AM

  • 2nd line NSCLC patients refractory to anti-PD-(L)1 treatment have few therapeutic options, and the addition of efti to pembrolizumab may help these patients by reverting anti-PD-(L)1 therapy resistance
  • 83% of patients that were studied for Tumor Growth Kinetics showed deceleration (50%) in tumour growth or shrinkage (33%) of target lesions
  • Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 8.3% and Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 33% and responses were confirmed and durable with patients on study 19+ months
  • Important additional final data on safety and efficacy including Overall Survival (OS) from Part B of TACTI-002 will be presented in a Mini Oral presentation at ELCC 2023

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 23 March 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3  immunotherapiesfor cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that new data evaluating eftilagimod alpha in combination with pembrolizumab from Part B of the TACTI-002 Phase II trial in 2nd line PD-X refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at ESMO’s European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2023 taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark and virtually from 29 March to 1 April 2023.

