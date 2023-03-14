View All Immutep News

Immutep - Initiation of Ph 2/3 Trial for Metastatic Breast Cancer

Integrated Phase II/III trial design incorporates feedback from the FDA and EMA and will help inform a BLA and MAA

HR+/HER2-neg/low metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patient population has been expanded to include triple-negative breast cancer, which together account for ~78% of breast cancer cases

Approval for study start received in US and IRB approval in Spain, with more countries to follow shortly

First patient expected to be enrolled in early Q2 CY2023

As a first-in-class APC activator, efti is well positioned to enhance standard-of-care chemotherapy in MBC

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 14 March 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the initiation of AIPAC-003 (Active Immunotherapy, Eftilagimod Alpha, and PAClitaxel), an integrated Phase II/III trial to evaluate eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of metastatic HER2-neg/low breast cancer (MBC). Regulatory approval has been received in the US and Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval has been received in Spain, with approvals in additional countries anticipated to follow shortly. The first patient is expected to be enrolled in early Q2 CY2023.



