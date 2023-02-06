Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep - Enrolment Target Reached for INSIGHT-003 Trial in NSCLC

06 Feb 2023 10:32 AM

 
  • 20 patients with 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) now enrolled in the first triple combination therapy study of efti with standard-of-care combination of anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy
  • Promising initial efficacy results showing a 72.7% response rate and 90.9% disease control rate reported at SITC 2022
  • Additional data is expected throughout calendar year 2023 and will further inform our next steps in 1L NSCLC

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 6 February 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company  developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces the investigator-initiated INSIGHT-003 trial has reached its enrolment target of 20 patients with 1L NSCLC. INSIGHT-003 is the first trial evaluating Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) as part of a triple combination therapy with standard-of-care anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.