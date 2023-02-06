View All Immutep News

Immutep - Enrolment Target Reached for INSIGHT-003 Trial in NSCLC

20 patients with 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) now enrolled in the first triple combination therapy study of efti with standard-of-care combination of anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy

Promising initial efficacy results showing a 72.7% response rate and 90.9% disease control rate reported at SITC 2022

Additional data is expected throughout calendar year 2023 and will further inform our next steps in 1L NSCLC

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 6 February 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces the investigator-initiated INSIGHT-003 trial has reached its enrolment target of 20 patients with 1L NSCLC. INSIGHT-003 is the first trial evaluating Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) as part of a triple combination therapy with standard-of-care anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy.



