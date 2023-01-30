View All Immutep News

Immutep Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C



-- Second US FDA Fast Track designation granted to eftilagimod alpha (efti) supporting planned late-stage development in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC)

-- Compelling Phase II results in 1L NSCLC, including Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 40.4% in all-comer PD-L1 TACTI (Two ACTive Immunotherapiestrial)-002 trial combining efti and pembrolizumab, showcased at SITC 2022 press briefing

-- Successful meeting with FDA for efti in metastatic breast cancer (MBC) and agreement for integrated Phase II/III trial design with expanded patient population to include triple-negative breast cancer

-- Positive Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommendation for the TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial in 1st line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (1L HNSCC) to continue as planned

-- Promising initial clinical data from triple combination therapy in INSIGHT-003 Phase I trial presented at SITC 2022 conference

-- Second agreement signed with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer for a new, jointly funded Phase I clinical study in patients with urothelial cancer

-- Achieved commercial scale in efti manufacturing and established a GMP-compliant manufacturing process for IMP761

-- Strong cash position of $68.38 million, with cash runway extended to the end of FY24



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 30 January 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, efti and IMP761, for the quarter ended 31 December 2022 (Q2 of Fiscal Year 2023).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



