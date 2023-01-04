View All Immutep News

Immutep - TACTI-003 trial 50% enrolment milestone has been achieved



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 4 January 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that it has enrolled and randomised over 50% of the planned 154 patients in the TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial. TACTI-003 is evaluating Immutep’s first-in-class soluble LAG-3 protein eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as 1st line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (1L HNSCC).



Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep stated: “We are pleased to reach this important milestone and extend our sincere appreciation to our investigators, clinical team, partners, and most importantly patients, that have participated in this study. As clinical evidence showing the compelling benefits of combining efti with immune checkpoint therapies such as pembrolizumab continues to grow, we are increasingly excited about efti’s potential to safely deliver superior clinical outcomes and meaningfully expand the population of cancer patients that respond to treatment.”



