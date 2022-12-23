View All Immutep News

Immutep - Update on MBC trial design following successful FDA meeting



-- Agreement with FDA on Phase II/III trial design positions the Company to exploit eftilagimod alpha’s potential to address high unmet need for metastatic breast cancer patients

-- Patient population expanded to include patients with triple negative breast cancer

-- Late-stage clinical development efforts remain focused on frontline non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy

-- Immutep’s cash runway extended to the end of the 1st half of calendar year 2024



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 23 December 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces the results of a positive follow-up Type C meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding late-stage clinical development plans for its first-in-class soluble LAG-3 protein, eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), in conjunction with standard-of-care chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer (MBC). The Company and the FDA have agreed to an integrated Phase II/III trial design that will help inform a Biologics License Application (BLA).



Based on the encouraging efficacy, favourable safety, and learnings from the randomised AIPAC Phase IIb trial, which administered efti and chemotherapy on different days and ceased chemotherapy at six months, patients will receive efti and paclitaxel on the same day and treatment will continue until disease progression. The patient population has also been expanded to include triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), an aggressive form of breast cancer with limited treatment options.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document