Immutep - Commercial Scale in Manufacturing of Efti Achieved



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 8 December, 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces the successful scale-up of the manufacturing of its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a first-in-class soluble LAG-3 protein, with the completion of a 2,000L manufacturing run.



In preparation for late-stage clinical trials and commercial production, Immutep has been working with WuXi Biologics to increase the efti manufacturing process from 200L to 2,000L capacity single-use bioreactors at the manufacturing plant in Wuxi city, China. The first 2,000L manufacturing run has been performed successfully with all predefined release criteria met.



