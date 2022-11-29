Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep enters 2nd collaboration with Pfizer and Merck KGaA

29 Nov 2022 10:30 AM


Immutep Enters into Second Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer for New Combination Study of its First-in-Class LAG-3 Candidate, Eftilagimod Alpha, and Avelumab to Treat Urothelial Cancer

  • New collaboration builds on encouraging clinical data previously reported from INSIGHT-004 in multiple solid tumour indications from the combination of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) and avelumab (BAVENCIO®)
  • Expansion into urothelial cancer builds on core strategy to increase target indications for combination approaches with efti to exploit the full potential of this unique LAG-3 candidate
  • First patient is expected to be enrolled and dosed in H1 of calendar year 2023

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 29 November 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapiesfor cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce it has signed a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement (“Agreement”) with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer for a new Phase I clinical study in patients with urothelial cancer, called INSIGHT-005.

