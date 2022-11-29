Immutep enters 2nd collaboration with Pfizer and Merck KGaA

Immutep Enters into Second Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer for New Combination Study of its First-in-Class LAG-3 Candidate, Eftilagimod Alpha, and Avelumab to Treat Urothelial Cancer
-
New collaboration builds on encouraging clinical data previously reported from INSIGHT-004 in multiple solid tumour indications from the combination of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) and avelumab (BAVENCIO®)
-
Expansion into urothelial cancer builds on core strategy to increase target indications for combination approaches with efti to exploit the full potential of this unique LAG-3 candidate
-
First patient is expected to be enrolled and dosed in H1 of calendar year 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 29 November 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapiesfor cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce it has signed a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement (“Agreement”) with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer for a new Phase I clinical study in patients with urothelial cancer, called INSIGHT-005.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document