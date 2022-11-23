View All Immutep News

Immutep AGM 2022 - Chairman's Address



23 November 2022



Dear Fellow Shareholders,



It’s my pleasure to welcome you to Immutep Limited’s Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2022. I’m delighted that we are able to meet in person again for the first time in two years due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The formal business of our meeting will start shortly. Before we begin, I would like to take this opportunity to update you on the LAG-3 landscape and reflect on how the Company’s results and progress during the period have kept us at the forefront of this emerging and exciting category of new medicines.



Following earlier positive clinical data, LAG-3 became the third validated checkpoint in March 2022 with the approval of Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdualag by the US FDA. The FDA approval was for the treatment of metastatic melanoma as part of a fixed dose combination treatment of relatlimab with nivolumab. This approval was quickly followed by European Commission approval in September 2022.



