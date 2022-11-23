Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Results of Meeting

23 Nov 2022 01:01 PM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 23 November 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”) advises that the results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) are set out in the attached document in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Please be advised that all resolutions in the Company’s 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting were passed by the requisite majorities at today’s AGM.

All resolutions were passed and decided by way of poll.

