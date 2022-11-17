Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep Investor Update

17 Nov 2022 12:17 PM


Message from the CEO

At the heart of all Immutep’s scientific endeavours is collaboration to build value for our shareholders and to benefit patients. Many of our ideas and assets are generated through collaboration with academic institutions, and the value we will ultimately deliver to shareholders and patients by commercialising these assets may also come from collaborative partnerships with big pharma.

One way to commence a big pharma collaboration is via a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement (CTCSA) such as the ones Immutep has in place with Merck & Co (MSD) and Merck KGaA (Germany) / Pfizer Inc. 

