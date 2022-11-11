Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - TACTI-002 data presented at SITC for Efti in 1st line NSCLC

11 Nov 2022 08:16 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 11 November 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapiesfor cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces compelling new clinical data from the TACTI-002 all comer PD-L1 Phase II trial evaluating Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ., USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in 114 patients with 1L NSCLC.

The new data was presented today in a late-breaking abstract oral presentation (Abstract #1470) at the 37th Annual Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting by Wade T. Iams, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Division of Hematology/Oncology. Today’s presentation followed the abstract data that had been discussed at the SITC 2022 Press Conference on 8 November 2022. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

