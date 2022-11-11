View All Immutep News

Immutep - INSIGHT-003 triple combination data presented at SITC 2022



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 11 November 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces encouraging initial clinical data from the investigator-initiated INSIGHT-003 trial has been published in a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2022. INSIGHT-003 is the first trial evaluating Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) as part of a triple combination therapy with standard-of-care anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy.



The poster entitled “Feasibility of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) combined with standard-of-care-therapy in advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Initial results from INSIGHT 003” provided initial efficacy details on 11 of 14 patients currently treated with subcutaneous efti in combination with pembrolizumab and doublet chemotherapy (carboplatin and pemetrexed) delivered intravenously in 1st line NSCLC patients. Safety-related information was provided for the 14 patients currently enrolled in the trial.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document