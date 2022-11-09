View All Immutep News

Immutep - New Patents Granted in Japan and South Korea for Efti



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 9 November 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of two new patents (numbers 7160345 and 10- 2441425) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer” by the Japanese Patent Office and South Korean Patent Office, respectively.



These new patents in Japan and South Korea were filed as divisional applications. They follow the grant of the Japanese parent patent and corresponding patents in the United States, Europe, China and Australia, as announced in 2019 through 2021.



