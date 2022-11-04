View All Immutep News

Immutep - Abstract for Efti selected for SITC 2022 Press Conference



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 04 November 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces its late-breaking abstract titled “Combining the antigen-presenting cell activator eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) and pembrolizumab: efficacy results from the 1st line non-small cell lung cancer cohort of TACTI-002 (Phase II)” has been selected by the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Communications Committee to be presented at the SITC 2022 Annual Meeting Press Conference.



Of the more than 1,500 abstracts SITC received for its 37th annual meeting, nine have been chosen for the SITC press conference that will be held virtually from 11:30 am - 1 pm ET on Tuesday, 8th November. Wade T. Iams, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Division of Hematology / Oncology, will provide a brief presentation on the late-breaking abstract for eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), a first-in-class soluble LAG-3 protein, in combination with pembrolizumab in 1L NSCLC patients. He will also partake in a short Q&A session with two SITC expert discussants.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document