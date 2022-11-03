View All Immutep News

Immutep - Late Breaking Abstract accepted for SITC Oral Presentation



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 03 November 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapiesfor cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces a late-breaking abstract relating to its phase II TACTI-002 trial has been accepted for an oral presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2022. The oral presentation will include new clinical data for eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), its first-in-class soluble LAG-3 protein, in combination with pembrolizumab in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The 37th Annual SITC meeting will be held in Boston, MA and virtually from 8 to 12 November 2022.



Details of the presentation are as follows:



Title: Combining the antigen-presenting cell activator eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) and pembrolizumab: efficacy results from the 1st line non-small cell lung cancer cohort of TACTI-002 (Phase II)

Speaker: Wade T. Iams, MD, Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center Division of Hematology/Oncology, TN

Abstract #: 1470

Category: Late-Breaking Oral Abstract Presentation

Date & Time: Thursday, November 10, 2022; 11:10 - 11:40 am EST



