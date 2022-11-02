Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

02 Nov 2022 10:35 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 02 November 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapiesfor cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that Marc Voigt, CEO will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Bell Potter Healthcare Conference 2022
Date: Wednesday, 9 November 2022
Time: 10:00am – 10:30am (AEDT)

Event: 13th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, 17 November 2022
Time: 1:30pm – 2pm (UTC) 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

