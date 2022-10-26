Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Independent DMC recommends to continue TACTI-003 as planned

26 Oct 2022 11:01 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 26 October 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) for the randomised, controlled Phase IIb TACTI-003 trial has reviewed initial safety data and recommended continuing the trial with no modifications.

TACTI-003 is evaluating eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as a 1st line therapy in approximately 154 patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). 

