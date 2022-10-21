Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Annual Report to shareholders

21 Oct 2022 02:21 PM


Dear Fellow Shareholder:

I’m delighted to present Immutep’s annual report for the
financial year 2022.

Immutep continued to forge its leadership role in the
emerging LAG-3 landscape throughout a year that saw
increasing attention from industry on this exciting new
immune checkpoint. As a global biotech developing
immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune
disease, we have more product candidates and programs
focused on LAG-3 than any other drug development
company and we have retained our status of being the only
LAG-3 pure play.

