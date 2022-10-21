View All Immutep News

Immutep - Annual Report to shareholders



Dear Fellow Shareholder:



I’m delighted to present Immutep’s annual report for the

financial year 2022.



Immutep continued to forge its leadership role in the

emerging LAG-3 landscape throughout a year that saw

increasing attention from industry on this exciting new

immune checkpoint. As a global biotech developing

immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune

disease, we have more product candidates and programs

focused on LAG-3 than any other drug development

company and we have retained our status of being the only

LAG-3 pure play.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document