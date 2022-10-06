Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Abstracts accepted for Presentation at SITC 2022

06 Oct 2022 09:05 AM


Initial data from INSIGHT-003 trial treating patients with various solid tumours with triple combination therapy of efti, anti-PD-1 therapy, and  chemotherapy to be discussed at SITC

Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel  immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, will announce first interim data from the INSIGHT-003 clinical trial in a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2022, which is taking place in person in Boston, US and virtually from 8 to 12 November 2022. A Trial in Progress poster on the phase IIb TACTI-003 trial will also be presented.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

