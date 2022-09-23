Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep Receives A$2.7 million R&D French Tax Incentive

23 Sep 2022 09:22 AM


Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep“ or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce it has received a €1,804,341 (~ A$2,693,046 ) research and development (R&D) tax incentive payment in cash from the French Government under its Crédit d’Impôt Recherche scheme (CIR).

The “Crédit d’Impôt Recherche” (CIR), meaning “Research Tax Credit”, is a French government tax incentive by which French companies conducting research and development activities in Europe can be reimbursed 30% of their eligible expenditure. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.