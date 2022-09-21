View All Immutep News

Immutep - 2022 AGM & Key Dates



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 21 September 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, that it intends to hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting, (AGM) on Wednesday, 23 November 2022 commencing at 11.00am (AEDT).



Details of the format and the agenda for the AGM will be provided in the Notice of Meeting which is expected to be released next month.



The closing time and date for receipt of director nominations for candidates other than those recommended by the Board is 5:00 pm, Thursday, 29 September 2022.



Any nominations must be received at the Company’s registered office no later than 5.00 pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 29 September 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



