Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep - 2022 AGM & Key Dates

21 Sep 2022 09:09 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 21 September 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, that it intends to hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting, (AGM) on Wednesday, 23 November 2022 commencing at 11.00am (AEDT).

Details of the format and the agenda for the AGM will be provided in the Notice of Meeting which is expected to be released next month.

The closing time and date for receipt of director nominations for candidates other than those recommended by the Board is 5:00 pm, Thursday, 29 September 2022.

Any nominations must be received at the Company’s registered office no later than 5.00 pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 29 September 2022.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.