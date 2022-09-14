View All Immutep News

Immutep - Clinical Development Update for Eftilagimod Alpha



Encouraging Phase II data supports broad therapeutic potential of eftilagimod alpha in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head & neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC) and metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

Planning and regulatory interactions ongoing with a focus now prioritising 1st line (1L) NSCLC

New and important clinical data in 1L NSCLC expected in Q4 2022

Continued expansion of efti in additional indications and combinations planned

Strong balance sheet provides cash runway into early 2024

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 14 September 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides a clinical development update for its first-in-class LAG-3 antigenpresenting cell (APC) activator product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti”).



