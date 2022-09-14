Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Clinical Development Update for Eftilagimod Alpha

14 Sep 2022 09:35 AM


  • Encouraging Phase II data supports broad therapeutic potential of eftilagimod alpha in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head & neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC) and metastatic breast cancer (MBC)
  • Planning and regulatory interactions ongoing with a focus now prioritising 1st line (1L) NSCLC
  • New and important clinical data in 1L NSCLC expected in Q4 2022
  • Continued expansion of efti in additional indications and combinations planned
  • Strong balance sheet provides cash runway into early 2024

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 14 September 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides a clinical development update for its first-in-class LAG-3 antigenpresenting cell (APC) activator product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti”).

