Immutep - Clinical Development Update for Eftilagimod Alpha

Encouraging Phase II data supports broad therapeutic potential of eftilagimod alpha in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head & neck squamous cell cancer (HNSCC) and metastatic breast cancer (MBC)
Planning and regulatory interactions ongoing with a focus now prioritising 1st line (1L) NSCLC
New and important clinical data in 1L NSCLC expected in Q4 2022
Continued expansion of efti in additional indications and combinations planned
Strong balance sheet provides cash runway into early 2024
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 14 September 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides a clinical development update for its first-in-class LAG-3 antigenpresenting cell (APC) activator product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti”).
For more information, download the attached PDF.
