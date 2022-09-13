Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep Appoints LAG-3 Pioneer Dr Frederic Triebel to Board

13 Sep 2022 08:14 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 13 September 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of its Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Professor Frédéric Triebel, M.D. Ph.D. as Executive Director. Prof. Triebel will join the Immutep Board with immediate effect.

Prof. Triebel pioneered the recently validated LAG-3 field of immuno-oncology, having discovered the LAG-3 gene, its functions and medical usefulness while working at Institut Gustave Roussy (IGR), a large cancer centre in Paris. He founded Immutep S.A. in 2001 to develop LAG-3 product candidates as human medicines and became Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Immutep following the Company’s acquisition of Immutep S.A in December 2014. While working at IGR as an oncologist, he was also a Professor in Immunology at Paris University and a Director of an INSERM Unit from 1991 to 1996.

