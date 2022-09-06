View All Immutep News

Immutep - New investigator-initiated ph2 trial in Soft Tissue Sarcoma



Expansion of the efti clinical development pipeline with a new Phase II setting

Efti Phase II trial awarded €1.5M (~A$2.2M) in funding as part of the Polish Medical Research Agency program funded by the Polish government

Collaboration with the Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute to evaluate efti in triple combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and radiotherapy, followed by surgery

First patient dose anticipated by H1 2023

Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce it has signed a Material Transfer Agreement (“Agreement”) with the Maria Sklodowska-Curie National Research Institute of Oncology in Warsaw, Poland to enable an investigator initiated open label Phase II clinical trial. The trial will evaluate Immutep’s lead product candidate efti in combination with pembrolizumab and radiotherapy in the neoadjuvant setting (prior to surgery) in up to 40 patients with select soft tissue sarcoma (STS).



