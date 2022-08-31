Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Appendix 4E & 2022 Full Year Statutory Accounts

31 Aug 2022 06:00 PM


CHAIRMAN’S LETTER

Dear Fellow Shareholder:

I’m delighted to present Immutep’s annual report for the financial year 2022. Immutep continued to forge its leadership role in the emerging LAG-3 landscape throughout a year that saw increasing attention from industry on this exciting new immune checkpoint. As a global biotech developing immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune disease, we have more product candidates and programs focused on LAG-3 than any other drug development company and we have retained our status of being the only LAG-3 pure play.

In March 2022 the first LAG-3 product, a Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) combination of LAG-3 inhibitor, relatlimab and PD-1 inhibitor, nivolumab (Opdualag®) received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of melanoma in patients. The approval marked the validation of LAG-3 as the next most promising immune checkpoint, following the success of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors, such as pembrolizumab and avelumab, and the CTLA-4 inhibitor, ipilimumab. The emergence of LAG-3 is all the more significant in light of the recent failure of anti-TIGIT clinical trials in H1 2022. 

