Immutep - Japanese Patent Grant for efti, soluble LAG-3 with anti-PD-1



Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer

and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number 7116547) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer or Infection” by the Japanese Patent Office.



This new Japanese patent follows the grant of the corresponding Australian, European, United States and Chinese patents announced in 2018 through 2022.



The claims of the new patent protect Immutep’s intellectual property relating to combined therapeutic preparations comprising (a) its lead active immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), which is a LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), and (b) an anti-PD-(L)1 antibody. The claims are also directed to related methods of use in the treatment of cancer and infection.



