Immutep - TACTI-002 2nd line lung cancer data presented at 2022 WCLC



-- Encouraging efficacy results continue for patients with 2nd line PD-X refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

-- Patients in this 2nd line setting had confirmed disease progression on anti-PD-1 / anti-PD-L1 (“PD-X”) based 1st line therapy1

-- Key facts reported:

---- Median Overall Survival (OS) from therapy with efti in combination with pembrolizumab is 9.7 months

---- 25% were progression free at 6 months and 36.5% were alive at 18 months2

-- Chemo-free therapy of efti in combination with pembrolizumab continues to be safe and well tolerated, comparing favourably to standard of care chemotherapy-based options



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 1 August 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce new interim data from 2nd line NSCLC patients (Part B) in the Phase II TACTI-002 trial. The data was presented as part of the electronic poster presentation at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2022) being held in Vienna, Austria and is also available on the Company’s website.



This part of TACTI-002 (Part B), evaluates Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in combination with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in a total of 36 patients with 2nd line PD-X refractory metastatic NSCLC who were not pre-selected for their PD-L1 status. The data cut-off date is 1 July 2022.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



