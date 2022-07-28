View All Immutep News

Immutep - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



-- Phase II TACTI-002 trial met its primary objective in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, with 38.6% Overall Response Rate and favourable anti-tumour activity

-- Biomarker and multivariate analysis data from the completed Phase IIb AIPAC trial reported, confirming efti is activating the immune system and helping patients live longer

-- Four world leading oncologists join the Clinical Advisory Board

-- Well-funded with ~$80 million in cash, giving Immutep an expected cash runway into early CY2024



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 28 July 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) and IMP761 for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 (Q4 FY22).



