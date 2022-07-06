View All Immutep News

Immutep granted Japanese Patent for IMP761



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 6 July 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number 7074341) entitled “AntiLAG-3 Antibodies” by the Japanese Patent Office.



This new Japanese patent follows the grant of the equivalent European patent announced in October 2020. The claims of the patent are directed to Immutep’s pre-clinical product candidate IMP761, pharmaceutical compositions comprising IMP761, and the use of the compositions in the treatment of T-cell mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The expiry date of the patent is 1 September 2036.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document