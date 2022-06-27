View All Immutep News

Immutep - TACTI-002 lung cancer data to be presented at 2022 WCLC



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 27 June 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces new data from second line non-small cell lung cancer patients (Part B) in the Phase II TACTI-002 trial has been selected for a poster presentation at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2022) taking place in-person and online from 6-9 August 2022 in Vienna, Austria.



The abstract for the poster will be available from 6:00 pm EST on 8 July 2022 at wclc2022.iaslc.org and will subsequently be made available on Immutep’s website at www.immutep.com.



The poster presentation including an audio recording by TACTI-002 Principal Investigator, Prof Martin Forster, will also be made available after the poster presentation session (date below).



