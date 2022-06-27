Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep - TACTI-002 lung cancer data to be presented at 2022 WCLC

27 Jun 2022 09:29 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 27 June 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces new data from second line non-small cell lung cancer patients (Part B) in the Phase II TACTI-002 trial has been selected for a poster presentation at the IASLC 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2022) taking place in-person and online from 6-9 August 2022 in Vienna, Austria.

The abstract for the poster will be available from 6:00 pm EST on 8 July 2022 at wclc2022.iaslc.org and will subsequently be made available on Immutep’s website at www.immutep.com.

The poster presentation including an audio recording by TACTI-002 Principal Investigator, Prof Martin Forster, will also be made available after the poster presentation session (date below).  

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.