Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep Investor Update

17 Jun 2022 12:40 PM


As the world’s biggest clinical cancer research conference, ASCO is always a very significant event on Immutep’s calendar. This year was extra special as we announced new and exciting clinical results from Part A of our Phase II TACTI-002 trial of our lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha, or efti.

This Part of the trial is evaluating efti when given in combination with our collaboration partner MSD’s antiPD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in 114 patients with 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

To view the presentation, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.