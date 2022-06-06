View All Immutep News

Immutep - Positive ORR in 1st line NSCLC from ph 2 TACTI-002 trial



* TACTI-002 has met its primary objective for 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients in a PD-L1 all-comer Phase II clinical trial conducted in collaboration with MSD (N=114)

* Combination of efti plus pembrolizumab shows favourable anti-tumour activity:

---- Improved Overall Response Rate (ORR) by local read of 38.6% (intent to treat, 44/114 patients) and 42.7% (evaluable patients, 44/103) compared with data reported at ASCO 2021 (N=36)

* Encouraging responses observed in all PD-L1 status groups, including those patients with PD-L1 negative (TPS < 1%) and PD-L1 low (TPS 1-49%) expressing tumours who are less likely to respond to anti-PD-1 monotherapy

* Other secondary endpoints including Disease Control Rate (DCR) and interim median Progression Free Survival (PFS) continue to demonstrate improvement across all PD-L1 expression levels

* Safe and well tolerated, with a safety profile that is consistent with that observed in previously reported studies for pembrolizumab monotherapy

* Results support continued late stage clinical development of efti



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 6 June 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces new data from 1st line NSCLC patients (Part A) of the Phase II TACTI-002 trial evaluating Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in 114 patients.



The data was presented in an Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting.



TACTI-002 Principal Investigator, Dr Enriqueta Felip of Vall d’Hebron University Hospital Barcelona, Spain, said: “It is very encouraging to see the combination of efti plus pembrolizumab is showing favourable antitumour activity in patients with 1st line NSCLC. These responses were deep and durable and there has also been a low patient discontinuation rate. I believe the combination of efti plus pembrolizumab warrants late stage clinical investigation.”



