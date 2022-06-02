Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep webcast for TACTI-002 data presented at ASCO 2022

02 Jun 2022 08:17 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 2 June 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, will host a global webcast to discuss new data from 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients participating in its Phase II TACTI-002 trial, including an analyst Q&A.

The new data will be presented in an Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting on Friday 3 June 2022 at 1:00 pm, US Central Daylight Time (CDT); corresponding to Saturday 4 June 2022 at 4 am, AEST and announced to the market.  

