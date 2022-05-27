View All Immutep News

Immutep announces publication of ASCO 2022 abstracts



* Efti in combination with pembrolizumab continues to show favourable antitumor activity in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients from TACTI-002 with data cut off January 2022

* Improved Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 37.3% (intent to treat, 28/75 patients) as assessed by local read based on 75 patients and compared to 36.1% at ASCO 2021

* Responses observed in all PD-L1 subgroups with 32% ORR in patients with no or low PD-L1 (TPS < 50%)

* Improved Disease Control Rate of 73.3% (55/75) compared to 66.7% at ASCO 2021

* Combination of efti plus pembrolizumab continues to be safe and well tolerated

* Updated data from all 114 patients to be presented in an Oral Presentation on 3 June 2022



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 27 May 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce new interim data from Part A of the Phase II TACTI-002 trial in 1st line NSCLC has been published today in an abstract at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting.



Data from the trial will be presented in an Oral Presentation on 3 June 2022. Importantly, while the abstract contains data from the first 75 patients with a data cut off of January 2022, the Oral Presentation will present data from all 114 patients with a more recent data cut off and will be the subject of a further announcement from the Company.



