Immutep - Leading Oncologists appointed to Clinical Advisory Board

18 May 2022 08:17 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 18 May 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today the appointment of four new members to the Company’s Clinical Advisory Board (CAB).  

The CAB serves as a strategic resource to Immutep as the Company continues to advance its pipeline of LAG3 programs, including combination therapy programs for lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”).

Immutep CSO & CMO, Dr. Frederic Triebel, commented: “We are privileged to have a group of leading oncologists on our Clinical Advisory Board and are pleased to welcome several new members. The CAB’s experience in the development of ground-breaking new cancer therapies will be invaluable as we look to advance efti into important late-stage development programs. In the coming months, we expect the CAB will particularly focus on our programs addressing metastatic breast and non-small cell lung carcinomas.”

