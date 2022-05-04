View All Immutep News

Immutep - New & significant data from AIPAC phase 2b trial in MBC



* Statistically significant increase in innate and adaptive immune response biomarkers (monocyte and CD8 T cell counts and serum CXCL10 levels) and absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) demonstrated in the efti group, but not in the placebo group

* The increase in pharmacodynamic markers is significantly linked to improved OS

* Exploratory analysis identified six patient subgroups with improvements in Overall Survival (OS) which are relevant for patient population selection for future late-stage studies

* Five of the six patient subgroups show a statistically significant improvement in OS



