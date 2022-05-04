Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep - New & significant data from AIPAC phase 2b trial in MBC

04 May 2022 06:54 PM


* Statistically significant increase in innate and adaptive immune response biomarkers (monocyte and CD8 T cell counts and serum CXCL10 levels) and absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) demonstrated in the efti group, but not in the placebo group
* The increase in pharmacodynamic markers is significantly linked to improved OS
* Exploratory analysis identified six patient subgroups with improvements in Overall Survival (OS) which are relevant for patient population selection for future late-stage studies 
* Five of the six patient subgroups show a statistically significant improvement in OS 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.