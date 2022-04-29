Immutep - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

* New interim TACTI-002 data from 2nd line metastatic non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) patients shows encouraging early overall survival rate of 73.7% at the six-month landmark
* Constructive feedback from the US FDA regarding the clinical development program for efti in metastatic breast cancer (MBC)
* New interim data for 1st line NSCLC patients from TACTI-002 to be reported in a prestigious Oral Presentation at ASCO in June 2022
* Phase IIb TACTI-003 patient recruitment advancing
* Strong cash and cash equivalent balance as at 31 March 2022: $87.2 million
* Distinguished Australian businesswoman, Lucy Turnbull AO, re-joins Board as Non-executive Director (NED), following the passing of NED Grant Chamberlain
