View All Immutep News

Immutep to announce new TACTI-002 data at ASCO 2022



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 28 April 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces new interim data from first line non-small cell lung cancer patients (Part A)of the Phase II TACTI-002 trial has been selected for a prestigious Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting.



In addition, the Phase IIb TACTI-003 trial design will be presented in a Trial-in-Progress Poster Presentation.



ASCO’s 2022 Annual Meeting will take place in-person and online from 3-7 June 2022 in Chicago, United States.



Abstracts for the presentations will be available from 5 pm US Eastern Time on 26 May 2022, and the presentations will be released on ASCO.org at the times indicated below and will subsequently be made available on Immutep’s website at www.immutep.com. The TACTI-002 presentation will contain new and updated data that are not part of the abstract.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document