Immutep - Efti with Keytruda shows encouraging activity in lung cancer

30 Mar 2022 08:24 AM


* All enrolled patients were 2nd line metastatic non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) patients that had confirmed progressive disease after prior PD-1 or PD-L1 therapy (PD-X refractory)
* Encouraging interim Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 36.1% (13/36) and 26% progression free at 6 months
* 73.7% of evaluable patients (14/19) had tumour shrinkage or tumour growth deceleration compared to pre-study situation
* Encouraging preliminary Overall Survival (OS) at the 6-month landmark, with a 73% survival rate
* 5.6% of patients (2/36) had confirmed and durable partial responses, with both patients continuing in the trial for over 9 months and 23 months, well beyond expectations
* Efti continues to be safe and well tolerated 

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 30 March 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3-related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces new interim data in 2nd line metastatic NSCLC from its Phase II TACTI002 trial. The data was published in a poster presentation today at ESMO’s European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2022 in Prague, Czech Republic and is also available on the Company’s website:

This part of TACTI-002, known as Part B, evaluates Immutep’s lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”) in combination with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in a total of 36 patients with PD-L1 unselected 2nd line PD-X refractory metastatic NSCLC. The new data reflects the first interim results combining Stages 1 (23 patients) and 2 (13 patients) in 2nd line NSCLC.

