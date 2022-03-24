Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep announces publication of ELCC 2022 abstract

24 Mar 2022 08:30 AM


• New interim data from TACTI-002 (Part B) evaluating the combination of efti and pembrolizumab in 2nd line, confirmed PD-1/PD-L1 refractory, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients
• Combination continues to be safe and well tolerated, and shows encouraging signs of antitumour activity in this difficult to treat patient population with limited treatment options
• Overall Response Rate (ORR) of 6% (2/36) and Disease Control Rate (DCR) of 36% (13/36) in the intent to treat population; both partial responses are confirmed and durable
• Important additional data on safety and efficacy including 6 months Overall Survival (OS), Tumour Growth Kinetics, and details of the confirmed partial responses will be presented in the poster at ELCC

Immutep (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce that new interim data from 2nd line NSCLC patients (Part B) of its phase II TACTI-002 trial has been published in an abstract today in advance of ESMO’s European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC) 2022. ELCC 2022 will now be taking place in a virtual only format from 30 March 2022 to 2 April 2022. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

