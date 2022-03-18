Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep to present Phase IIb breast cancer data at ESMO 2022

18 Mar 2022 04:18 PM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 18 March 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce new biomarker and multivariate analysis data from its Phase IIb AIPAC trial at ESMO’s Breast Cancer Congress 2022, which will take place onsite in Berlin, Germany and virtually on 3-5 May 2022.

Immutep’s AIPAC trial evaluated its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy in 227 patients with HER2-negative/HR positive metastatic breast cancer (HR+ MBC). Final Overall Survival results were reported in November 2021.

The Company will announce the new biomarker and multivariate analysis data to the market and make the poster available on its website.

The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) is the the leading professional organisation for medical oncology. The ESMO Breast Cancer Congress is a a multidisciplinary meeting aiming to deliver a comprehensive overview of practise-changing new data, encouraging the integration of innovation into daily practises to improve breast cancer patient care. 

