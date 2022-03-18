View All Immutep News

Immutep - Japanese patent granted for LAG-3 antibody LAG525



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 18 March 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the grant of patent no. 7030750 entitled “Antibody molecules to LAG-3 and uses thereof” by the Japanese Patent Office.



This new Japanese patent was filed as a divisional application and follows the grant of the parent Japanese patent announced in 2019. Corresponding patents in this family have been granted in other territories including Australia, China, Europe and the United States, as announced in 2018 through 2021.



The claims of the patent are directed to pharmaceutical compositions for use in the treatment of cancer, where the composition comprises LAG525 in a specific dose and for use in a defined treatment regimen. The compositions may also be administered in combination with a second agent such as an anti-PD-1 antibody, an anti-PD-L1 antibody or a chemotherapeutic agent.



The patent is co-owned by Novartis AG and Immutep S.A.S., and will expire on 13 March 2035.



LAG525 (INN: leramilimab) is a humanised form of Immutep’s IMP701 antibody, the rights to which are fully out-licensed to Novartis.



