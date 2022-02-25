Immutep - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

View All Immutep News

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 25 February 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucy Turnbull AO as Non-executive Director of Immutep, effective immediately.



Ms Turnbull rejoins Immutep’s Board having previously served as its Chairman from October 2010 to November 2017, stepping down from the role only due to her elevated professional and personal commitments at the time. Since then Ms Turnbull has remained close to the Company and following the recent tragic passing of Grant Chamberlain, has agreed to replace him as Non-Executive Director.



Ms Turnbull is a distinguished Australian businesswoman, philanthropist and former local government politician. With a background in commercial law and investment banking, she was the first female Lord Mayor of the City of Sydney from 2003 to 2004 and has served on the boards of the NSW Cancer Institute, the Sydney Children's Hospital Foundation, the Sydney Cancer Centre and the Sydney Festival.



