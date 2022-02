View All Immutep News

Immutep to Present at Healthcare Investor Conferences



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 24 February 2022 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announces Immutep has been invited present at investor conferences, as outlined below.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document